HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division announced that a suspect was arrested on Thursday, January 27, 2022 in connection to a homicide that occurred in November 2021.

The LAPD reported that on November 23, 2021, around 2 a.m., Jose Ruiz Gutierrez and his girlfriend stopped for food at a restaurant in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. While going back to her car, several armed men physically assaulted the female in a Robbery-Attempt. Ruiz-Gutierrez was shot and killed by the gunmen when he came to her aid.

In December 2021, Robbery-Homicide Division detectives arrested several suspects connected to the murder. On January 27, 2022 detectives located and arrested Marquis Ford, 24, of Los Angeles, for his involvement in the murder of Jose Ruiz-Gutierrez. Ford was subsequently booked for 187(a)PC-Murder with a $2 million bail.

The case was presented on Monday, January 31, to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives Frank Flores, Carlos Camacho, or Danetta Menifee at (213) 486-6860. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.