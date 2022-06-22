HOLLYWOOD—Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman dead on Thursday, June 16.

The LAPD reported around 11:15 p.m., Hollywood patrol officers responded to numerous calls of a shooting in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced both victims dead at scene.

The suspect has been identified as Marvin Francell Williams, 32. He was last seen fleeing north on Vista Del Mar Avenue. Williams has been identified as the shooter in the June 16 murders of 35-year-old Nadia Campbell, of Hollywood and 40-year-old Ajani Patridge.

Nadia’s three young children were in a vehicle nearby when the murders transpired. Williams was in a dating relationship with Campbell and the crime may be related to domestic violence.

Williams is described as a Black male standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and is 32 years old. He has multiple neck tattoos. Williams is from the Compton area and was last seen walking Northbound on Vista Del Mar Avenue after committing the murders. He should be considered armed and dangerous and to not approach the suspect if spotted.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.