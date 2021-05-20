UNITED STATES—Oh, this is driving me absolute bonkers. The Centers for Disease Control need to get their s**t together. One week they say one thing, the next week they say another thing. Last week, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors, but there are certain situations where they still may need to wear a mask. Here is the problem with that news: can you tell a vaccinated person from a non-vaccinated person?

The answer to that question is very simple: NO! It’s not like you have obvious symbols or markers noting a vaccinated individual from a non-vaccinated person and we are about to usher in the vaccination police. It’s only been a few days and I’m already annoyed because people are acting like complete idiots already. Well, the CDC said I don’t have to wear a mask, so guess what I’m not wearing a mask, yet they’re getting upset and throwing tantrums. I mean “Silver Spoons” star Ricky Schroder had a fit because he had to wear a mask to enter a Costco.

His nasty interaction with that Costco worker was captured via phone and has been plastered all over the internet. Here is something people need to understand: a private business has the right to implement certain rules as long as it doesn’t relate to someone’s race, sex/gender or religion. You’ve heard the saying, no shirt, no shoes, no service. Guess what? A business can implement the no mask no entry rule and if you don’t like it GO SHOP SOMEWHERE ELSE!

These businesses have to look out for the wellbeing of their workers, and staff and guess what; many companies are short-staffed right now. That is a totally another column for us to discuss America so let’s not even get into that right now. You do NOT have the shop wherever the hell you want to shop and throwing these tantrums and acting like complete fools in public because you cannot get your way is just reaching a boiling point for me America. There are going to be places in the public sphere where you WILL HAVE TO WEAR A MASK. If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t expect to be coming into that place of business, it is that simple people and if you don’t like it that is your problem no one else’s.

However, the CDC shouldn’t have come out so quickly with such a decision if they’re not certain how things will be policed without creating utter confusion and chaos for the American people. Now you’re going to have to worry rather people are policing other people over wearing a mask and it could lead to all sorts of mayhem. Mayhem that quite frankly we don’t need right now America. Some places require you to wear a mask, there are some places that don’t. There are some situations where you will need to wear a mask and there are some situations where you will NOT need to wear a mask.

If there is no certainty on special guidelines and rules when it comes to mask wearing or the Coronavirus then do not make public announcements that send mixed signals to the American public. It seems for the past year the things we can or cannot do what we should and what we should not do has been all over the place. It is not only worrisome, but beyond frustrating to say the least America. If you are certain, then make an announcement, if NOT then keep quiet until you are 100 percent certain on the issue people.