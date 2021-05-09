BEVERLY HILLS—BHPD authorities responded to a report of a residential burglary on April 20 at the 1900 block of Loma Vista Drive. During their investigation police discovered that the suspect was responsible for a residential burglary that took place on July 20, 2020, on the 1900 block of Stanley Drive. The suspect and the car he was driving were captured through surveillance video, tying the suspect to both crimes. The video showed the suspect was stealing flat-screen televisions during both incidents.

While Beverly Hills police conducted a traffic stop on May 2, a driver was identified as Rockim Prowell. Beverly Hills Police Officers discovered the license plates on the vehicle were stolen and several items found in the vehicle were connected to the residential burglaries that transpired in Beverly Hills on July 20, 2020, and April 20, 2021.

Rockim Prowell, 30, a resident of Inglewood was arrested and charged with one count of PC 594 Vandalism, two counts of PC 459 Burglary and two counts of PC 487 Grand Theft.

A search warrant of Prowell’s home was conducted by BHPD, police found additional stolen items connecting Prowell to the burglaries. The BHPD is working with Newport Beach Police Department and LAPD on the case.

The detective believes that Prowell may be connected to several other burglaries in Southern California.

If you have information about the suspect you are encouraged to call the BHPD at 310—285-2125. If you would like to remain anonymous, text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800 222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the ” P3Tips” Mobile APP or visit the website https://www.lacrimestoppers.org