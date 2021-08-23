BEVERLY HILLS/WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that masks were now required at outdoor mega events. The new requirements went into effect on Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m. Outdoor mega events are events with crowds greater than 10,000 attendees and include music or food festivals, car shows, large endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events, and concerts.

The mask does not have to be worn when a person is actively eating or drinking, “which is limited time during which the mask can be removed briefly…and it must be immediately put back on afterward,” states the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

“The Delta variant is two times as contagious than early COVID-19 variants and continues to lead to increased infections,” states the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

The new Order is aimed to decrease the transmission risk of COVID-19 in the County for all, specifically those who are not fully vaccinated and fully vaccinated but immunocompromised persons, in the absence of other protective measures, like physical distancing requirements and capacity limits.

The city of West Hollywood reported on its website that on Wednesday, August 18, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19.

The city of Beverly Hills posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Masks are required at all outdoor mega events, regardless of vaccination status. As the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread, mask wearing will reduce the risk of being infected with and transmitting COVID-19.”