HOLLYWOOD HILLS— 23-year-old Mason Todd Swenor – a resident of Glendale, Arizona – has been identified as the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that happened near the Vermont/Beverly Red Line Metro Station on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department released in a statement on Wednesday, May 3. Swenor was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held on bail for over $2.1 million dollars.

According to the LAPD release, on May 2, at around 9:40 a.m., an 18-year-old male victim (Victim One) approached LAPD Transit Services Division officers at the Vermont/Beverly Red Line Metro Station platform. He informed them that a suspect – later identified as Swenor – had brandished a knife at him. Victim One proceeded to show the officers a photograph of Swenor and told them where to locate him.

Officers located Swenor on the lower-level mezzanine of the Metro Station, witnessed the knife he was carrying and demanded that he drop the weapon. Swenor failed to comply and fled to the street level where he confronted his second victim (Victim Two) – a 74-year-old Hispanic woman – and struck her with an undisclosed object.

Swenor fled northbound on Vermont Avenue from Beverly Boulevard and while on the sidewalk, he stabbed a third victim (Victim Three) – a 61-year-old Hispanic male – on his left shoulder.

Swenor continued to flee and officers pursued him into the rear parking lot near the 300 block of North Vermont Avenue. The suspect positioned himself in front of a parked car while still in possession of the knife. Officers, positioned at the rear of the vehicle, commanded that Swenor drop the weapon, but he refused to comply. Swenor then lunged towards officers with the knife, and officers shot him in response.

Swenor was taken into custody without further incident and the knife was recovered at the scene.

Swenor was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical but stable condition. Victim One was not harmed; Victim Two received medical treatment at a hospital and was released; Victim Three was hospitalized for a laceration and is in stable condition.

Canyon News inquired if Swenor is experiencing homelessness or suffering from a psychotic disorder but Officer Matthew Cruz could not confirm at this time.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division is conducting an on-going investigation to conclude if the use-of-force was necessary in this instance.