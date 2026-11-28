West Hollywood—On November 27, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported that an individual in a car drove into a gas pump. A fire erupted, and the individual was trapped in the vehicle. First responders arriving at the scene discovered a multi-vehicle accident caused one car to slam into the gas pump at WEHO Fuels at 8380 Santa Monica Boulevard

Initially, two cars collided on Santa Monica Boulevard. A white sedan reportedly slammed into a gas pump, striking a silver Toyota Camry. The Camry is now elevated off the ground. There was a pick-up truck fueling at the time of the collision. There was an explosion, and all three vehicles ignited into flames. There was an 4th vehicle involved, an SUV.

Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) responded to the call and extinguished the fire. According to reports, there were patients. Four of whom were treated at the scene. One was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recent reports indicate WEHO Fuel is currently closed for repairs and clean-up. It is not clear when the gas station or the adjoining strip mall will reopen.

West Hollywood—On November 27, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported that an individual in a car drove into a gas pump. A fire erupted, and the individual was trapped in the vehicle. First responders arriving at the scene discovered a multi-vehicle accident caused one car to slam into the gas pump at WEHO Fuels at 8380 Santa Monica Boulevard

Initially, two cars collided on Santa Monica Boulevard. A white sedan reportedly slammed into a gas pump, striking a silver Toyota Camry. The Camry is now elevated off the ground. There was a pick-up truck fueling at the time of the collision. There was an explosion, and all three vehicles ignited into flames. There was an 4th vehicle involved, an SUV.

Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) responded to the call and extinguished the fire. According to reports, there were patients. Four of whom were treated at the scene. One was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recent reports indicate WEHO Fuel is currently closed for repairs and clean-up. It is not clear when the gas station or the adjoining strip mall will reopen.

West Hollywood—On November 27, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported that an individual in a car drove into a gas pump. A fire erupted, and the individual was trapped in the vehicle. First responders arriving at the scene discovered a multi-vehicle accident caused one car to slam into the gas pump at WEHO Fuels at 8380 Santa Monica Boulevard

Initially, two cars collided on Santa Monica Boulevard. A white sedan reportedly slammed into a gas pump, striking a silver Toyota Camry. The Camry is now elevated off the ground. There was a pick-up truck fueling at the time of the collision. There was an explosion, and all three vehicles ignited into flames. There was an 4th vehicle involved, an SUV.

Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) responded to the call and extinguished the fire. According to reports, there were patients. Four of whom were treated at the scene. One was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recent reports indicate WEHO Fuel is currently closed for repairs and clean-up. It is not clear when the gas station or the adjoining strip mall will reopen.

West Hollywood—On November 27, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported that an individual in a car drove into a gas pump. A fire erupted, and the individual was trapped in the vehicle. First responders arriving at the scene discovered a multi-vehicle accident caused one car to slam into the gas pump at WEHO Fuels at 8380 Santa Monica Boulevard

Initially, two cars collided on Santa Monica Boulevard. A white sedan reportedly slammed into a gas pump, striking a silver Toyota Camry. The Camry is now elevated off the ground. There was a pick-up truck fueling at the time of the collision. There was an explosion, and all three vehicles ignited into flames. There was an 4th vehicle involved, an SUV.

Beverly Hills Fire Department (BHFD) responded to the call and extinguished the fire. According to reports, there were patients. Four of whom were treated at the scene. One was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Recent reports indicate WEHO Fuel is currently closed for repairs and clean-up. It is not clear when the gas station or the adjoining strip mall will reopen.