BEL AIR—The home of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey, 58, was the victim of a swatting incident in Bel Air on April 22, TMZ first reported. The incident was reported by the Los Angeles Police Department after 8 p.m. after they received a call of an individual opening fire at the property. According to reports, Ramsey was not home at the time of the incident.

Officers arrived on the scene and found no such incident and spoke to neighbors who confirmed no shots had been fired. A swatting incident is when someone calls authorities to report a fake crime that results in a response from the police department to investigate.

In the past celebrities like, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Rihanna have been targeted. Singer Rihanna had her Pacific Palisades home the target of a swatting incident in 2013, after authorities received a call about two armed men shotting someone inside the Fenty Beauty’s creator’s property.

Gordon Ramsey is a prominent British chef who grew to fame in America with his reality competition series, “Hell’s Kitchen.” The series has spawned spin-offs, “Kitchen Nightmares,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior,” and “Next Level Chef.” He has earned three Michelin stars for his culinary work. He is married to Tana Hutcheson, whom he shares 6 children with.

Some of his famed restaurants include: “Hell’s Kitchen” which was launched in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar in London, England, The Fat Cow in Los Angeles, California, Savoy Gril in London, as well as Union Street Cafe.