PACIFIC PALISADES—Actor Matt Damon listed his 13,500-square-foot Pacific Palisades home for $21 million. The 7 bedroom and 10 bathroom home features include a 35-foot-tall ceiling, a large kitchen with all the amenities, a gym, home theatre, and wine storage to name a few. Damon’s home is described as an Earth zen style with the outdoor reflecting that inspiration as well. Outdoor features include a pool, spa, children area, lounge, and a large pavilion with a dining area.

Matt Damon bought the Los Angeles home back in 2012 with some light cosmetics work and chose to list it because of his and his family move to New York as reported by the Wall Street Journal. The property is a custom home designed by Grant Kirkpatrick from the architectural firm, KAA Design who also designs other celebrity homes such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, according to the KAA website.

Damon is a veteran actor whose work includes the films as “Good Will Hunting,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “The Jason Bourne franchise,” “The Departed,” and “The Martian.” He also works as a writer and producer with a net worth of $170 million as of 2020, according to Forbes.