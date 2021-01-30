PACIFIC PALISADES— Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, have listed their Pacific Palisades mansion in Upper Rivera for $21,000,000. According to The Real Deal, the couple intends to move their family to New York where they have a Brooklyn Heights penthouse, which he bought in 2019 for $16 million.

The 13,508 square foot 0.59 acre lot mansion is a Single Family Home, which was built in 2004. It has 7 bedrooms and 8 full bathrooms located in the Riviera Country Club. The contemporary-styled property was last sold in 2012 for $15 million, which is $1,555 per square foot.

Situated on one of Pacific Palisades premier streets, the property has a Zen-inspired architecture, which was envisioned by Grant Kirkpatrick of KAA Design. Additionally, there is a central atrium along with 35 mahogany ceilings. Illuminated with sunlight, the living, dining and family rooms lead to the chef’s kitchen and expansive resort-style backyard with a pool, spa, waterfall, koi pond and Hawaiian-styled Lanai with alfresco dining and lounging terraces. Amenities include a game room, bar, office, gym, media room, staff quarters and wine room. There are also dual dressing rooms and spa-style baths.

Surrounding schools include: Paul Revere Middle School, Palisades Charter High School, and Kenter Canyon Elementary School. The neighborhood has a $2,298,500 median listing price and $1,861,500 median sales price. Nearby home values range from $4 million to a little over $7 million.

Damon, 50, is an American actor, producer, and screenwriter with an estimated net worth of $170 million. Some of his movies include: The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), Good Will Hunting (1997), The Martian (2015), The Informant! (2009), The Bourne series, and The Oceans trilogy.