SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that Matthew Boulet, 23, of Sherman Oaks was sentenced on Friday, October 30 to 15 years and 4 months in prison for stabbing both his adoptive fathers numerous times.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Boulet pleaded no contest September 16 to two counts of attempted murder, and the defendant admitted to allegations of causing immense bodily injury.

On July 24, 2018, during a dispute with his father that turned into a physical altercation, Boulet stabbed one of his father’s multiple times on the face, ears, neck, upper body, and his arms. When the victim’s husband tried to intervene, he was also stabbed several times on the face, chest, and arms.

Both men were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries. Boulet was not injured during the incident. The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys station.