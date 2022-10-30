BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, October 27, the Beverly Hills Police Department arrested 20 year old Max Alexander Whitehead who is a United Kingdom national. Whitehead is allegedly connected to a shooting that transpired in the area back on August 15. He is being held on bail for $1.08 million with the condition that he surrender his passport.

On the day of the incident, police were called to the location of North Cañon Drive near Wilshire Boulevard after hearing reports of a shooting. They discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

Through the investigation process police were able to identify Whitehead as the suspected gunman. With the help of the Santa Ana Police Department detectives were able to track Whitehead using digital evidence. He was found and arrested in Santa Ana which is about 50 miles south of Beverly Hills. A search warrant was also executed on the 2900 block of South Fairview Road, and additional evidence was recovered.

Whitehead appeared in court on Friday, October 28, where he submitted a not guilty plea. He was represented by deputy public defender Jamie Bourns. The case was continued until November 15.

In September, a felony criminal complaint was filed against Whitehead by the Los Angeles County District Attorney. The charges included attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm causing significant bodily injury.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the BHPD at (310) 285-2125. Police are still trying to determine a motive.