SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a felony hit-and-run that transpired on Sunday, February 13. The incident was reported at approximately 2:08 a.m., when officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs bicyclist traffic collision at the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The reporting party indicated that the vehicle involved fled the scene of the collision and was last seen traveling north on 23rd Street from Santa Monica Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the bicyclist, a 16-year-old female on the ground suffering from severe injuries. Personnel from the Santa Monica Fire Department rendered first aid transported the victim to a local hospital. She is currently listed in critical condition. The Major Accident and Response Team (MART) were called out to investigate the hit and run.

On Monday, February 14, SMPD MART Investigators and Detectives took into custody Maximiliano Ramos Santiago, 29, at his home in Los Angeles. Santiago was taken to the SMPD jail, where he was booked for 20001(b)(1) CVC – Felony Hit and Run and 12500(a) CVC – Driving without a License. Investigators towed his vehicle, a black Chevrolet sedan, to be processed for evidence.

Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in an email to Canyon News “SMPD would like to remind motorists that driving and riding safely should always be a top concern, by slowing down, ignoring distractions, maintaining focus while being aware of others around you and expecting the unexpected.”

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at 310-458-8954 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.