LOS ANGELES−Mayor Eric Garcetti announced measures to be taken at the State of the City address on the evening of Sunday, April 19.

In his public address, Mayor Garcetti announced his plans to furlough thousands of city workers over the next fiscal year reducing employees’ pay. In addition, Garcetti also announced a hiring freeze already in place.

These measures are reportedly to take effect at the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, in anticipation of budgeting difficulties amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

State of the City 2020 Every year, we gather for the State of the City address. Even though we remain apart today, this is our time to take stock of what’s happening in L.A., what we’re doing to confront the COVID-19 crisis, and what’s next in our drive to save lives and rebuild livelihoods.Closed captioning available at http://LACityView.org/Live.Para escuchar una transmisión simultánea en vivo en español, llame al (213) 621-2489. Posted by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday, April 19, 2020

In his address, Garcetti spoke of Los Angeles taking “drastic measures” early on, with Governor Gavin Newsom announcing stay-at-home and social distancing ordinances the same day.

Garcetti compared his expectations for the economy following COVID-19 to the recession of 2008.

“We’ve already enacted a hiring freeze in our city government, and that will continue in the coming year. Unfortunately, we must also face another painful reality, that our civilian employees will take twenty-six furlough days over the next fiscal year. The equivalent of a ten percent reduction in pay.”

The second part of the Mayor’s address was to announce when the city of Los Angeles could reopen again. Garcetti announced the installation of the Cares Corps and how it will be used to help the state of California recover from COVID-19. Garcetti indicated that he introduced Care Corps two years ago. According to the advertisement, Alzheimer’s efforts were one of the things it was used for at that time.

The population reported for the Los Angeles Metro area for 2020 is 12,447,000. According to Los Angeles County Public Health, there have been 12,341 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Los Angeles County, 600 of those resulting in death.

On Thursday, April 16, President Trump announced three-phase guidelines for reopening the economy. The President entrusted the presiding Governor of each state to dictate when their home state should proceed.

Governor Newsom stated Thursday, that California and other west coast states are joining forces in incremental releases for the stay-at-home order which he indicated has been working.

“As of today,” Newsom stated Thursday, “California, which is the most populous state in the country has one of the lowest mortality rates in the country,” Newsom said.