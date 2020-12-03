CALIFORNIA—On November 7, San Francisco Mayor London Breed was seen attending a party, at the French Laundry located in Yountville, CA. After the November 3 General Election, the mayor took several days off.

She was accompanied by seven other individuals who confirmed being at the French Landry restaurant on November 7 for Gorretti Lo Lui’s 60th birthday said Jeff Cretan, Breed’s spokesman.

The party transpired within a partially enclosed room with a ceiling and chandelier.

The state of California rules for indoor dining are as followed:

“Indoor dining is allowed in Napa County with no specified limit on the number of households, however, the state’s guidelines ‘strongly discouraged’ social gatherings and capped them at three households.”

Breed explained the outing was a family dinner and it is unclear of the number of households present during the dinner. Three days after dining out at the French Laundry, Breed banned all outdoor dining.

As the city of San Francisco enforced stricter rules and regulations in attempt to monitor the pandemic, the city issued stern regulations for different types of businesses including restaurants. The restrictions ban any restaurants to seat groups larger than six indoors or outdoors, with the exception if the party all reside within the same household.

San Francisco, is currently in the Purple Tier, which as the most restrictions. Dining can only transpire outdoors or for takeout, with museums, gyms, entertainment venues, retail and office capacity have restrictions in addition to an overnight curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Everything we are asking you to do over the coming weeks and months is about saving lives. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that everyone act responsibly to reduce the spread of the virus. Every San Franciscan needs to do their part so that we can start moving in the right direction again,” said Breed in a statement on November 10.