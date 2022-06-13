HOLLYWOOD HILLS—As media outlets continue to lie about the crime rate in Los Angeles, daily incidents are increasing rapidly, many caught on tape and spread throughout the internet but ignored by local officials. District Attorney’s are not even prosecuting most crime due to our District Attorney Gascón’s orders.

Journalists are continually cherry picking data to somehow show there is a reduce in crime. There is not. There is a reduce in prosecution, not in crime. Career criminals are continually assaulting, robbing, killing, vandalizing and are not even facing a day in jail.

Police officers’ hands are tied. They can only book a suspect then they are forced to release them on cash bail so they are out on the street in 2 hours to commit another crime.

There is no peace, there is no justice… unless you are a criminal.

Here today in Hollywood and Highland, at the foot of the Hollywood Hills, a man, in the middle of the day busted out the windows of a police car and then stole the computer.

Nothing was done.