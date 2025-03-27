MALIBU—On March 26 a layoff alert by The Layoff Tracker, announced the closure of Duke’s Hawaiian restaurant. A quick search of Duke’s on the X social media site results in false information about a permanent closure.

“Duke’s Malibu, LLC will permanently close, affecting 126 employees in Malibu, CA effective March 28, 2025, as indicated in a WARN,”— The Layoff Tracker.

The restaurant is not closing. The owners are taking much-needed time for debris clean-up following the Pacific Palisades fire and mudslides.



On March 25, the following message was posted on the website of Duke’s Malibu.

Dukes in Malibu is nothing short of legendary in the oceanside community. An outpouring of love from the community. All the social media platforms are full of heartfelt messages at the mere thought of the restaurant’s closing. One writer wrote:



“This is a place we used to hang out after[our]deadline. It’s tragic to say goodbye to that spot.”



As people saw the postings of the layoffs, some members of the media wrongly assumed that this was the end of the road for Dukes.



Whether you were drawn to Duke’s for the Hawaiian atmosphere, the coconut shrimp, ahi Tuna Steaks, one of their famous beachside adult beverages, or Kimo’s Original Hula Pie, ™ you will be able to enjoy them all again following the much-needed beach clean-up.







