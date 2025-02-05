UNITED STATES—Toni: I am turning 65 on April 4, working part-time and not eligible for my employer benefits, so I need Medicare. A friend gave me confusing information about enrolling in Medicare saying that the 7-month window is only for enrolling in Medicare Part A, and I have to prove that I qualify for Medicare Part B at the same time. If that is true, then how should I enroll in Medicare’s other parts, Part B, C and D? Are these parts enrolled separately or together?

I do not want to make a mistake causing me to miss my time to enroll in Medicare properly and receive a penalty. Please explain what I should do. Thanks, Jennie from Katy, TX.

Jennie: Listening to what friends say about Medicare can cause you serious Medicare issues. Your friend gave you the wrong information! I have good news for you, Jenny, because I can make enrolling in Medicare the correct way, easy for you.

Medicare’s 7-month Initial Enrollment Period is for those who wish to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B when they are turning 65, whether receiving your Social Security check or not. Enrolling in Medicare can assist those not covered by employer group health insurance from receiving a Medicare penalty.

For those turning 65 and not enrolling in Part B because you are covered by employer health insurance (either from your employer or covered under your spouse’s employer health plan), there is Medicare Part B penalty protection because you are currently covered under an employer health plan.

For you Jenny, Medicare’s Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) is a 7-month window that begins three months before the month one turns 65, the month turning 65, and three months after turning 65. Jennie, you will be covered under both Medicare Parts A and B by the end of your Initial Enrollment Period and won’t have to worry about Medicare Part B penalties.

Visit www.SSA.gov to create a My Social Security Account to enroll in Medicare. For your Original Medicare to begin the month you are turning 65. Visit www.ssa.gov/medicare/sign-in and enroll in Medicare during your IEP.

Jenny, when you enroll in Medicare Parts A and B, then it is time to decide whether to go with Original Medicare with a Medicare Supplement and a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan that will handle your prescriptions or pick a Medicare Advantage plan with a Medicare Part D plan.

When choosing a Medicare Part D plan, whether a stand-alone Part D or Medicare Advantage plan with Part D, visit www.medicare.gov and open a medicare.gov account. To create a Medicare.gov online account, you must have applied for Medicare Part A and have your assigned Medicare number. Jenny, remember to visit www.medicare.gov during Medicare’s Open Enrollment/AEP which is from October 15 to December 7 yearly to review which Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan best meets your Medicare Part D needs for the next year. This is the only time of the year when you can change your prescription drug plan when on Medicare and no longer on employer benefits.

For those who are delaying enrolling in your Medicare Part B, there could be additional paperwork related to your Medicare enrollment. One can claim a Special Enrollment Period, when you or your spouse is still working and covered by an employer group health insurance plan.

This Special Enrollment Period can keep you from being hit with penalties for Part B and D when processed at the right time and the correct way. You can also appeal your Income Related Monthly Adjusted Amount (IRMAA) penalty when your income has lowered due to retiring.

For a Medicare Checkup, call the Toni Says® Medicare call center at 832-519-8664 or email info@tonisays.com regarding your Medicare plans and options.