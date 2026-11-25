CALIFORNIA — On November 24, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced that Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of possession of child pornography. Markle is also known as Thomas Markle and Thomas Wayne Markle Senior. He is the father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

It is alleged that on both October 30 and November 4, Markle knowingly possessed 35-millimeter negatives containing child sexual abuse material. These were sent to him through foreign and interstate commerce. It is also alleged that he knew at least one image contained a minor who was under 12 years old.

Markle was arrested on November 6. This followed the issuing of a federal complaint against him. In October 2026, investigators learned that an individual signed an affidavit claiming that suspected CSAM was found among Markle’s possessions in the Philippines, where he resided in Cebu before moving to Florida. Investigators also interviewed an unnamed witness who claimed Markle kept such material in a pair of storage lockers in the Los Angeles area, which he rented since 2008. After obtaining warrants, agents of the Los Angeles Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the lockers and found roughly 78 items inside. These included slides, books, and film negatives containing child sexual assault material.

Two images depict a nude underage girl with a man identified by a witness as Markle. A third image shows a nude girl in a room at a motel in the Philippines. The affidavit submitted with the federal complaint also described photographs allegedly depicting Markle with children in various stages of undress.

After his arrest, Judge Lindsay Griffin ordered an independent forensic psychiatric examination by Dr. Amie Gerodimos to determine if the defendant was mentally competent to stand trial. On November 19, the judge held a competency hearing and ruled Markle was competent. At the hearing, the defendant’s lawyers did not challenge the doctor’s findings and said they reserved the right to raise the matter again after the case was transferred to California. The defendant has denied the allegations.

Meghan Markle is an actor best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the USA series “Suits.” She is married to Prince Harry, and they have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Markle Senior also has another daughter, Samantha, and a son, Thomas Wayne Markle Junior, who are the Duchess’s half-siblings.