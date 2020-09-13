WEST HOLLYWOOD — A shooting was reported on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood on Friday, September 11. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting, but the suspect has not been caught.

The shooting was reported in the 8600 block of Melrose Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Many deputies were seen on the scene with their weapons drawn out, they searched a vehicle before approaching a storefront in the area.

Officials said that the storefront of a carpet store across the street was damaged. Deputies were on the scene.

The search for the shooter continued while they asked everyone in the vicinity to raise their hands up and walk slowly toward them.

Many were taken into custody but their involvement has not been made public yet, while the shooter is still on the loose.

No injuries were reported.