MELROSE — Mario Ernesto Alvarado has been charged with Federal Arson. On May 30, Alvarado walked into the building where Pizzeria Mozza is located and set fire to the whole complex, causing significant damages to the popular restaurant. If Alvarado is found guilty, he will serve up to 20 years in prison for the crime committed.

According to the US Attorney office, Alavardo walked into the building and poured a flammable accelerant all over the floors. The suspect then ignited the flammable liquid and caused over 500,000 in property damages and endangered lives. Alvarado was arrested on July 16 but is free as of August 6, after his 25,000 dollar bail was paid. The incident took place on the second night of the George Floyd protests.

An effort among the LAPD, LAFD, and the FBI helped find those who had caused damages to the building. Julian Meija was arrested with Alvarado for suspicion of Arson. Meija, 34, Alvarado, 43, looted several bottles from a nearby liquor store. The two were caught with the help of the LA SAFE app. Search warrants were soon served, leading cops to arrest them for looting and arson.