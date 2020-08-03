MELROSE—The popular Melrose Trading Post reopened Sunday, August 2 for the first time since closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, as noted in the company’s official announcement on July 27.

“The Melrose Trading Post is Re-opening Sunday, August 2nd! Shop locally and safely in our new social distancing market layout.” They encouraged people to wear mask to participate in the event: “Masks are required on the campus grounds and in vendor booths,” said the Melrose Trading Post on its website.

As a prevention of COVID-19, the market capacity was limited in order to enforce physical distancing. Staff members are also required to go through symptom and temperature screening when they first arrive. The flea market started in the 1990s and is held to raise funds for Fairfax High School. For the first time, the Melrose Trading Post is offering advance sales for its $5 admission with a contactless entry option. Enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented.

Melrose Trading Post is scheduled for operations next week as well. After the event wrapped up, they posted on Instagram:

“MTP is Back!Much thanks to EVERYONE!… vendors, patrons & staff alike for making it a great re-opening day!Here’s a small sample of some the amazing vendors that make our MTP community/family so special! See you next week!”