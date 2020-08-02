NEW YORK, NY—On Monday, July 27, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that several members of the Lucchese Family had been sentenced to life in prison.

The Lucchese Family is one of the “Five Families” that form the Mafia in New York City. Matthew Madonna (84, the family’s Acting Boss), Christopher Londonio (45, a soldier in the family), and Terrence Caldwell (61, an associate) are the three sentenced members.

They were convicted in late 2019 for the 2013 murder of Michael Meldish, conspiracy to commit racketeering, and other felonies. Steven L. Crea, the Lucchese Family’s Underboss, was also convicted but is due to be sentenced at a later date. Crea is subject to a mandatory life imprisonment sentence.

As per court documents, Meldish was an “organized crime associate who had refused to collect debts owed to Madonna.” Madonna, working with Crea, ordered the killing of Meldish. Londonio was ordered to assist in setting up Meldish, who was a personal friend.

Also under orders, Caldwell drove to the Bronx with Meldish to meet Londonio. Caldwell then shot and instantly killed Meldish as he exited the car. Londonio then drove away with Caldwell.

Londonio was also convicted of conspiracy to distribute narcotics. Additionally, Caldwell was found guilty of attempted murder in aid of racketeering and discharging a firearm.

“Thanks to the outstanding investigative work of the FBI and NYPD, we continue our commitment to render La Cosa Nostra a thing of the past,” Audrey Strauss — Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York — said.