HOLLYWOOD—Can you believe that Memorial Day weekend is this coming weekend? It is traditionally the last day of May, however this year it falls on May 26, 2025. This day marks the unofficial start of the summer season; it’s also a time for reflection and remembrance. A day to remember and honor the sacrifices made by those who has died in service to their country. Celebrations often include visiting cemeteries to place flowers or flags on graves, attending parades or ceremonies and moments of silence. While others may want to celebrate with barbecues, beach days, festivals and events celebrating the holiday. Barbecues are always fun. Delicious food, the enjoyment of being together with family and friends is priceless and great memories. The act of grilling itself can be relaxing and enjoyable, and the process of preparing foods, with the savory smoky flavors is a highlight. Being in the backyard is engaging and enjoyable.

Some may attend the 10th Annual MAINoply: A taste of Main Street in Santa Monica on Sunday May 25,2025 from 1-5pm. This community event is fun for everyone; all ages are welcome. Food, games, DJ, photo booth and lots of entertainment. They also have LA Fleet Week, it’s free at the Port of Los Angeles, featuring ship tours, military displays and live entertainment. Memorial Day weekend parties are all over the city, like club crawls, and pool parties. Families can enjoy the Newport dunes waterfront Resort and Marina Tunes with beachfront entertainment. So many other activities include hiking trails and the Strawberry Festival in Garden Grove.

Rooftop movies are always fun, classic films like “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at the Montalban Theatre or “Top Gun Maverick” at E.P & L.P. You can also go for the Memorial ceremony at Redondo Beach. Beaches like Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach are beautiful, with pubs and eateries at the seafront. Bruce’s Beach originally owned by Charles and Willa Bruce. Back in July 2022, the Board of Supervisors returned ownership of Bruce’s Beach to the closet living legal heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce. The process took over a year which began in 2021 when LA County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell announced their intention to have Los Angeles County to return the beachfront property once owned by Charles and Willa Bruce to their legal heirs. Their property was taken from them by the City of Manhattan Beach in an act motivated by racism and a desire to drive out a successful Black business and its patrons.

Jazz fans can enjoy Mount Wilson Observatory Concert in the Dome, on s mountaintop. On Sunday May 25, under the direction of artistic director Cecilia Tsan you will hear musical adventures under the magnificent, vaulted dome of the 100-inch telescope. A reception will be held outside the dome at 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Memorial Day Weekend Hollywood Club Crawl begins this Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Los Angeles Club Crawl/LA Epic Club.

If you are in Beverly Hills, several venues such as Level 8 will be hosting Memorial Day pool parties with DJs and cocktails. Several hotels like L’Ermitage Beverly Hills will be offering rooftop pools with lounge areas, providing a luxurious way to relax and enjoy the weekend. If you are having a “Calgon Moment,” that is where to go.

Rose’s Scoop: Mark your calendars, The Tribeca Film Festival will be coming up June 4-15. The Tribeca Festival is an annual New York City event celebrating storytelling across film, TV, music, games and more. The Tribeca Festival is considered a major and prestigious film festival, especially for independent and emerging filmmakers. It’s an event that brings together film executives, filmmakers, and movie enthusiasts from around the globe. The Festival has a strong reputation for supporting independent film and showcasing diverse stories.

Wishing everyone a Safe and Blessed Memorial Day Weekend!