AMERICA—On Monday, May 25, Americans across the United States will observe Memorial Day in honor of those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Typically, many choose to commemorate the holiday by visiting cemeteries and memorials, attending religious services, and placing flags and flowers on the graves of those who died serving the nation. However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Safer-At-Home orders have been enacted in almost every state, potentially preventing people from paying tribute to the fallen the way they usually would.

Some states do have looser regulations, and some never implemented lockdown orders at all. A growing number of officials and general citizens claim that the anti-COVID-19 measures (or lack thereof) that have been put in place are politically-driven: predominantly Republican states supposedly have looser regulations, while primarily Democratic ones apparently have stricter orders.

Listed alphabetically below are some highlights of the COVID-19-caused restrictions in every state. Every entry has been labelled with a color: red for states with Republican governors, and blue for those with Democratic governors.

All states are at some stage of reopening; many have individual counties with their own local restrictions.

