BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills on Monday, December 7 from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., the Beverly Hills City Council will be hosting a special Menorah Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the festival of lights to celebrate the traditions of Hanukkah.

Lighting the menorah will begin shortly after sundown at the Beverly Gardens Park, which is located on N. Santa Monica Blvd. between N. Canon Drive and N. Beverly Drive. Light food will be provided by Malka Beverly Hills.

The menorah is a seven-branched candelabrum that is described in the Hebrew Bible that has been used in the Temple in Jerusalem. It is known as a symbol of Jewish art, and is closely related to Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday that last eight nights and days.

Each night involving the lighting of the menorah, a nine-branched candelabrum that has a space for each of the eight ceremonial lights, plus one additional candle, that is used to light the others.