BEVERLY HILLS─Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the culprits responsible for a series of thefts that have been transpiring in several cities since 2018.

The suspect or suspects target newer model Mercedes-Benz vehicles and use a manual jack to lift the cars, lower them onto storage crates, and steal the tires and rims. According to the LAPD Blog, the incidents take place in a matter of minutes. There is no description of the suspect or suspects and/or their vehicle at the current time.

The thefts have transpired in the area of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division, Pacific Division, Wilshire Division, North Hollywood Division, and in the city of Beverly Hills

Anyone with details about the thefts is asked to contact Detective John Hill, West Los Angeles Detectives at (310) 444-1503. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.