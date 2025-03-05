MALIBU—On Friday, February 28, Metro Line bus 134 resumed with limited service between Malibu and Santa Monica via the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The limited service restricts travel within a 10-mile radius of the fire damage between Rambla Vista and Temescal Canyon Road.



While the bus will travel between Santa Monica and Malibu, buses will not be stopping within the designated work zones. Metro Line will stop at the Malibu Pier and Downtown at Santa Monica Station.



Metro Los Angeles posted the following information on LA Metro Rider Alerts on their X social media page.



Line 134: Service on PCH between Santa Monica and Trancas Canyon resumed on Friday, February 28th. Service has been suspended since January 7, due to the Palisades Fire.