UNITED STATES— Former NBA star Metta World Peace announced Sunday, May 3 he had changed his name once again.

Before being referred to as Metta World Peace, he was known as Ron Artest, the NBA star who started his NBA career in 1999. He played with the Chicago Bulls until 2002 then went onto the Indiana Pacers until 2006, moving onto the Sacramento Kings until 2008, the Houston Rockets for one season, the Los Angeles Lakers from 2009-2013, and one year with the New York Knicks before playing in China and Italy from 2014-2015. He returned to end his playing career with the Lakers from 2015-2017 and has since began coaching the South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers’ development-league team in the NBA G League. Sandiford-Artest is mostly known for his role in the “Malice at the Palace” Pacers-Pistons brawl in 2004.

Metta World Peace is now known as Metta Sandiford-Artest. He had changed his name from Ron Artest to Metta World Peace in 2011 after saying he grew tired of ‘Ron Artest’. He now kept his first name, Metta, but decided to combine his original last name with his wife’s, resulting in Metta Sandiford-Artest.