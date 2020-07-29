SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, July 23, E.P. & L.P. announced that it had opened “Las Palmas,” a Mexican-inspired pop-up in the Melrose Rooftop Theatre space.

E.P. is an “Asian eating house” and L.P. is a rooftop bar. They are both located at 603 N. La Cienega Blvd. The Melrose Rooftop Theatre—which is run by E.P. & L.P.—is situated on the patio adjoining the L.P. rooftop. Las Palmas is hence close to both restaurants, as well as the theatre.

Las Palmas is specifically “inspired” by Tulum – a region of Mexico home to one of the few walled cities built by the Maya. The restaurant is the self-proclaimed “ultimate pop-up outdoor dining experience in Los Angeles right now.”

Items on the menu range from crudites and calamari to burgers and sandwiches, and from salads and short ribs to corn chips and quesadillas. Las Palmas’s rooftop location allows for unobstructed views of the Hollywood Hills.

Reservations are currently being accepted for groups of 4 or 6 people. All bookings last two hours. A $25 cancellation fee will be charged for retracting a reservation with less than 24 hours’ notice or for not coming at all.

Protocols that have been implemented at the L.P. rooftop area as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic include:

halting bar service,

requiring masks to be worn when entering and exiting the space,

maintaining a distance of 6 feet between separate groups, and

providing single-use menus made of paper.

Reservations can be made by calling (310) 855-9955. A full list of E.P. & L.P.’s COVID-19-related guidelines can be viewed at eplosangeles.com/covid19guidelines.