UNITED STATES—The Miami Heat are being touted as the NBA’s top destination by league execs following a very unlikely trip to the NBA Finals, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. The Heat were down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers at the time of writing but shocked the world with a stellar Game 3 performance that took the series to 2-1 after they lost their first two games.

No matter what happens in the Finals, the Heat have shown they have what it takes to be a competitive basketball force for years to come. Led by the gritty Jimmy Butler, anchored by special big-man talent in Bam Adebayo, with the likes of outside shooters Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson and veteran point guard Goran Dragic, the Heat put together one of the most surprising postseasons runs in NBA history following the key additions of Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder.

They went from being 60-1 longshots for the title to actually making it to the NBA title, eliminating championship favorites, the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the Boston Celtics en route to a Finals booking against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The only big players on the trade block at the moment are Chris Paul but the Heat are understood to be keen on keeping their salary books as clean as possible for 2021 free agency. They’re heavily linked to Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo; the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George will all be free agents then.

Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have good enough talent to build around for the future. It will be up to them to decide who’s the best fit for the team when the time comes.

In the meantime, they’re 22/1 to overturn their 3-1 deficit, with the Lakers 1/100. Would-be bettors could still find great deals on what’s left of the NBA season as all of the major betting sites offer new signups the opportunity to place bets without putting down a deposit.

The Heat are 27/10 to take the series to 3-2 on Friday. The Lakers are 10/29 to close it out and win their 17th NBA Championship. LeBron James is favored for Finals MVP at 1/9 while Anthony Davis is 6/1 on that front.

If you’re looking to bet on upcoming Draft picks, Anthony Edwards is 2/5 to go No.1, with James Wiseman at 9/2, Lamelo Ball at 21/10, and Deni Avdija at 40/1.