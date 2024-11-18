MALIBU—On November 14, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that The Michael Landon Center and primary playground at Malibu Bluffs Park are closed until further notice due to damage from the November 6 Broad Fire that started in brush adjacent to the park.

The Michael Landon Center will remain closed for required cleaning and air quality testing to ensure a safe environment for the public and staff. Staff are working to remove the workout station and park benches that we destroyed in the fire.

The multipurpose field, baseball fields, and the temporary skatepark remain open for regular hours and scheduled outdoor programs. Portable toilets have been placed near the Pony baseball field. The Community Center is expected to reopen in coming weeks.