SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested Michelle Antonia Murcia, 18, of Los Angeles, for her involvement in an incident that occurred on November 21, 2021.

Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to the Canyon News that officers responded to investigate an assault that occurred at the base of the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. stairs involving two street vendors.

When officers arrived, they contacted a female who told them that she was being challenged to fight by another female vendor, later identified as Murcia, so she took out her cellular phone to record the female’s actions.

Murcia became angry and pushed a hotdog cart at the victim, causing hot oil to spill onto the victim’s arms and hands. Santa Monica Fire personnel responded to treat the burns. Murcia fled the scene before officers’ arrived on the scene.

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m. officers spotted Murcia standing in front of Hot Dog on a Stick in the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk. She was detained and taken into custody without incident. She was booked for 245(a)(4) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with additional details pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Detective Spenser 310-458-8420 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.