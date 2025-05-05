MALIBU—On May 1, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that it is looking to help local businesses in the region with its new Small Business Micro Stabilization Grant Program.

Grants from $5,000 to $20,000 will be awarded to independent businesses impacted by the recent fires, storms and PCH closures. Applications are open May 1 thru May 31.

Eligibility requirements:

-Be located within Malibu City limits

-Have a valid business license issued by December 1, 2024, or statement of exemption

-Demonstrate financial hardship linked to the disasters

-Provide a public benefit to the Malibu community

-Be in good standing with the city of Malibu

To apply online visit: www.MalibuRebuilds.org/BusinessGrants. To obtain a paper application visit Malibu City Hall at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.