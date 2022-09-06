SANTA MONICA—Captain Patrick Nulty, Public Information Officer for the Santa Monica Fire Department indicated in a press release to Canyon News on Thursday September 1, at 9:48 p.m. they received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire in the 1400 block of 17th Street in the Mid-City neighborhood. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire within one apartment unit and started an “aggressive suppression effort and a rapid search for any potentially trapped occupants.” All residents were able evacuate and there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly to stop it from spreading to adjacent apartments. Significant damage occurred to one apartment unit with only minor smoke damage to the unit above, forcing the displacement of two residents.

The fire was assisted by the Santa Monica Police Department, Santa Monica Building & Safety, and McCormick Ambulance. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.