SHERMAN OAKS—A former Louis Armstrong Middle School teacher pleaded not guilty on Thursday, June 1, to charges of lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old and child molestation.

Kareem Spann, 46, was arrested on May 30 after multiple reports from students alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct by Spann, according to a statement made by the Los Angeles Police Department on June 2. He was employed at the school from 2022 to 2023.

According to investigators, in April 2023, Spann allegedly started having inappropriate communication with a student which led to grooming. The grooming led to inappropriate and unlawful touching.

Within the same month, Spann allegedly sexually assaulted a second child during lunchtime on school property.

Upon reviewing the case, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against Spann, and bail was set at $120,000. As of June 1, he remains in police custody.

“Children deserve to feel safe and secure in their environment, and it is the responsibility of adults to protect them from any form of abuse or exploitation. These types of crimes against vulnerable students are sickening and a violation of trust,” said District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement on Thursday, June 1.

“It is important that children know they are safe at school and the adults who are charged to care for them will protect them rather than prey on their innocence,” he added.

Spann is set to appear at the Van Nuys courtroom on June 21.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives believe there are additional, unidentified victims and are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

Anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Kareem Spann is asked to contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.