HOLLYWOOD—David Birke signed on to write a follow up to the 2019 modern day cult-horror film “Midsommar.” Birke is known for writing the 2016 critically acclaimed French film, “Elle,” for which Isabelle Huppert received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Birke won the Cesar in 2016 for his work on the film. He is also known for the film Slenderman.

“It’s not exactly a sequel,” Birke tells Canyon News over the phone. “It takes place in the same universe, in a different town during the winter.” The film will be produced by Swedish producers Lars Knudsen and Patrick Anderson, who produced “Midsommar.” “Obviously production is on hold right now,” said Birke.

He also signed a deal with Amazon to write the much anticipated “10 O’Clock People,” based on a story by Stephen King.

By Jessy Dodd