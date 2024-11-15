UNITED STATES—On Friday, November 15, new reports circulated of a surge of migrants coming to the southern U.S. border with Mexico before President Trump takes office. Reports indicate that immigrants from across South America left their homes during the first week of November and are now approaching the U.S. border in great numbers.

Luis Villáran, who is a migrant advocate, first told The Journal that there were four WhatsApp groups used by hundreds of migrants to coordinate their departure on election day. Human smugglers reportedly spread fear amongst illegal immigrants who know that crossing the border illegally will no longer be an option under the Trump-Vance Administration.



Canyon News reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Eagle Pass, Texas who reportedly had 300 migrants attempting to cross on November 14th, but did not hear back in time for print.



The following border crossing statistics are from, Tom Homan, the Former Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Trump Administration will return as requested by President-elect Donald J. Trump to oversee border security and has since been dubbed by Trump and others as, “Border Czar.”



During Trump’s first term as President, he implemented the Title 42 Stay in Mexico plan to keep those awaiting immigration court hearings in Mexico. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic. On day one of the Biden-Harris Administration, the Stay in Mexico policy was reversed causing an enormous rise in illegal border crossings. Customs agents were reportedly told to stand down.



“The Highest number of border encounters under Trump’s first administration was 1.15 million in 2018 followed by 2017 at 680,000. Under Biden’s soft-on-border stance, his 2023 fiscal year nearly tripled Trump’s highest. Foreigners don’t respect Biden and, literally walk all over his policies! Plain and simple, Homan posted on his X social media page.



The following numbers of illegal migrant crossings under the Biden-Harris Administration include both Title 8 Inadmissible(s) and Title 42 Expulsions.



2021 1,956519



2022 2,766,582



2023 3,201,144



2024 2,901,142



During the last 3.5 years, while former President Trump was on the campaign trail, he promised his supporters that he would secure the border once again. He called on families he had visited who had their children taken from them in random acts of violence at the hands of immigrants who were living in the United States illegally.



At each campaign rally, Trump would introduce such families and share their stories of unfathomable grief. Trump stated at each rally that, Immigrants are welcome here, but they must enter legally.





