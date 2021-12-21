UNITED STATE一On Saturday, December 18, former Vice President Mike and Second Lady, Karen Pence traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky to join the relief efforts of the Christian organization, Samaritan’s Purse.

They visited the memorial wall honoring 77 people who lost their lives after four tornadoes stayed on the ground for nearly 200 miles destroying everything in its path.

Sheriff Jon Hayden of Graves County Sheriff’s Office stated: “While en route to pick some supplies at our command post behind the courthouse, I drove up on a small crowd. When I exited my truck, I was greeted by Vice President Mike Pence.”

“This man came to our town, no advanced notice, no fanfare, and intentionally did not want to hinder our efforts. I had a conversation with him and he said to please relay his sincere thoughts and prayers for all of us. He then asked to pray with us there on that spot. He was humble, kind, and genuine. It was an honor.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said, “This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history. The level of devastation is unlike anything I have ever seen.”

“We are fully activated, working in coordination with the state to provide technical assistance and deploy teams to necessary areas as quickly as possible,” said Robert Burick, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District emergency operations manager.

“Through hard work and coordination, the Louisville District was able to facilitate deployment of the Temporary Power Planning and Response Team (PRT) within 24 hours of the event,” said Burick.

According to the press release, USACE received one mission assignment for Temporary Power, which is being supported by the Pittsburgh District and the 249th Engineer Battalion Prime Power Team. More than 100 people are at the Generator Staging Base in Greenville, Kentucky, and 61 generators are ready for installation at the request of the State and FEMA.

Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, was also present with his son, Edward, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Graham prayed with the crowd of volunteers and victims. McConnell promised to find funding to help with the relief efforts and that they would, “see this to the end,” and not forget about them in the coming days.

My son @EdwardG1911 was with @VP45 @Mike_Pence and Mrs. @KarenPence yesterday as they volunteered with @SamaritansPurse to help people in #Mayfield, KY, who were devastated by last weekend’s tornadoes. Hear from them on the ground… pic.twitter.com/SxkFB4LvfJ — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 19, 2021

Samaritan’s Purse mobilizes staff and equipment and enlists thousands of volunteers to provide emergency aid to victims of tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and other natural disasters in the United States.