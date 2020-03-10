BEVERLY HILLS – The 23rd annual Milken Institute Global Conference that was to take place May 2 through 6 at the Beverly Hilton has been rescheduled to July 7 through 10, 2020 amid Coronavirus concerns. The institute’s last conference was held in February in Abu Dhabi and United Arab Emirates before its rescheduling precaution.

The Global Conference is an internationally recognized forum that aims to unite international leaders in business, government, science, philanthropy, and academia to gather insights that touch every sector from developing markets to accelerating medical research. The 2019 Global conference hosted more than 4,000 participants and 800 speakers.

“Through our centers in the United States and abroad, and together with partners in the public and private sectors, we will continue our efforts to advance understanding and catalyze solutions to major economic and health challenges, including the current crisis. We look forward to convening a productive and timely Global Conference in July.” said Michael Klowden, Milken Institute CEO.

In July 2020, the Milken Institute’s 23rd Annual Global Conference seeks to reflect on the past, challenge the present, and create paradigm changing solutions for future generations.