MINNESOTA—Wednesday, June 3 Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that all four officers involved in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd have been charged.

Former police officer of Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin, was upgraded from 3rd degree murder to 2nd degree murder. The other officers who were on the scene on May 25 at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng have been charged with aiding and abetting 2nd degree murder.

Since Memorial Day, after video went viral showing Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, protesters across the country have expressed their desire to have all of the officers involved charged along with Chauvin and today their wish came true.

Ellison confirmed that he and county attorney for Hennepin County, Mike Freeman agree that the signature on the complaint for these charges are “justified by the facts and the law.” He continued with, “The very fact that we have filed these charged means that we believe in them.”

Ellison said at a press conference this afternoon, “George Floyd mattered. He was loved. His life had value. We will seek justice for him and for you.”

He continued with, “We need new policy and legislation and ways of thinking at the municipal state and federal levels.”

In response to reporters questions about the charges, Ellison expressed, “Our concern is to put all the energy we can into putting forth the strongest case we can without fear or favor of anyone or anything. These charges are based on the facts that we have found and we are going to pursue them.”

Although there has been a pattern of protests becoming violent, Ellison encouraged protesters to continue in their own communities in a peaceful way.

Along with protesting, he said, “there is a lot more to do than just this case.”

Americans await the trial of all convicted officers as this case is expected to take months according to the attorney general. He said, “it is better to make sure that we have a solid case fully investigated.”