AMERICA—Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had their federal funding request denied after ordering their police departments to stand down. The funds were requested to rebuild riot-stricken areas of Minnesota. There is reportedly over $500 million in estimated in damages.

News reports indicate that Minnesota received $1.2 million in federal grants to hire 10 more policemen.

Mayor Frey and the city council of Minneapolis met on Sunday, June 7, and agreed to take steps in dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department.

These actions were all in response to the unfortunate death of George Floyd at the hands of one policeman who was immediately removed from the police force and charged for his crimes along with the three other policemen who stood by during the incident. Floyd, who had an extensive criminal background, died a horrific death, which according to body cam transcripts acquired by thegatewaypundit.com were complicated by a self-inflicted fentanyl overdose.

A mural of Floyd in downtown Minneapolis gives tribute to his life. The violence afterward, President Trump stated, did not. President Trump received a lot of criticism for saying, “Those thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.” The President offered Governor Walz military assistance to disband the riots in the beginning.

Actually, Ted, Minnesotans are tired of paying so much more in federal taxes than we receive back in federal aid, investment, and facilities. Instead of a political stunt, how about helping your state and mine achieve more parity with those that our constituents subsidize? https://t.co/mg3ahMTdNV — Rep. Dean Phillips (@RepDeanPhillips) July 12, 2020

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) complained on Twitter that the Federal government would not be helping Minnesota to rebuild. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) replied to Phillips in disagreement stating that Minnesota Democrats watched rioters burn their towns down and then blamed the police, “whom they demonize.” Cruz informed Phillips on Twitter that he would be introducing legislation that holds local governments who deny [Police] protection liable.