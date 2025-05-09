WOODLAND HILLS— On May 7, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) initiated an

internal investigation after officers were dispatched to Valley Village Apartments in Woodland

Hills, on what seemed like a ploy, until a deceased man’s body was found a day later.



This unsolved crime report was first reported on April 26, and updated on May 1.



LAPD officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 12600 block of Riverside Drive, Responding officers discovered a deceased male, later identified as Menashe, “Manny,” Hildra.



New reports indicate that the body found in the apartment is believed to have been

deceased before the officer’s initial discovery of the corpse.



Detectives reportedly found blood outside the apartment complex. In addition, LAPD

received calls at this apartment complex the week prior.



LAPD Chief McDonnell made the following statement regarding this investigation.

“Officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon in progress. They did

not hear or see any signs of disturbance. They were not able to make contact with anyone

inside, so the officers cleared the location.”



Multiple social media reports indicate that there were people on the roof, and attempting to

Break in. Another report indicated that someone was attempting to break into the empty

unit next store.



Reports indicate that it was the next day when a neighbor requested a welfare check, that

police found the body of Menashe Hidra. His death was ruled a homicide.



Valley Village Apartment residents have voiced their concerns. Others have gone to social media to lodge their complaints over their view of LAPD’s response to the initial call.



LAPD detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect who was caught on surveillance footage in the area. Authorities warn that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Tenants are encouraged to call the LAPD Homicide Division with any additional information, or if you, see/hear of any suspicious behavior at (323) 890-5500 or (323) 697-7327.



