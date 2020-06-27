MALIBU—The 30-year-old woman, Kristen Nicole Logan who went missing in Malibu on June 10 has been found safe.

The Malibu Surfside News reported that Logan was found alive last week.

One of her friends posted an update on the Missing Persons in America Facebook group, saying that Kristen Logan was safe. The friend thanked everyone who joined the search. No more details have been mentioned.

Logan’s other friend, Megan Cox created a GoFundMe page so that she could be driven back to Arkansas. According to the page, Logan’s in a hospital in Los Angeles. Cox successfully raised $1,295 for rescuing her friend.