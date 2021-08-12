BEVERLY HILLS- On Thursday, August 12, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that they are requesting the public’s assistance in locating James Kostrach, an at-risk elderly male, who was last seen on Wednesday, August 11 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue and brown plaid shirt, blue jeans, black boots, and a tan cowboy hat. He is 67 years old, 5’8″, 140 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

James was last seen at the intersection of Olympic Blvd and La Peer in Beverly Hills, entering a Metro Route 20 bus towards Westwood. James suffers from severe dementia and is not able to take care of himself. For more information contact Oﬃcer Bedinian at (310) 285-2137.