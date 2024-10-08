MALIBU—The LASD reported that a woman who was reported missing after last being seen in Malibu has been located as of October 4.

Michelle Ann Sperber, 68, was last seen August 18 in the 25000 block of Malibu Road around 9:20 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

No details about where Sperger had been were disclosed to the public. The LASD released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising Michelle Ann Sperber has been found. Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Ms. Sperber.”