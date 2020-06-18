BRENTWOOD—On Tuesday, June 16, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department made an official announcement to the public asking for the public’s help in finding a woman named Stephanie Candy Chang.

Chang, who is 30 year old and suffers from bipolar disorder, was stated to be “at risk” and, according to the missing person report was last seen on Monday, June 15, at 2:13 p.m. in the area of South Westgate Avenue and Idaho Avenue wearing a red nightgown.

After the efforts put forth by the LASD detectives, the people of Los Angeles and Chang’s family, the search came to an end Tuesday night. The department updated its social media via Twitter and Facebook to inform the public that Chang had been found.

While the department refused to go into precise details regarding her current situation, they assured the public that she was found and is “safe at home.”