MALIBU—Farideh Ruva who is a 79 year old woman with dementia that was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, has been found.

Ruva was last known location was the 31700 block of Cottontail Lane. Authorities sought the public’s help when they learned that she was missing.

Authorities announced that she was found on the morning of Thursday, March 16 and no other details were released.

Around 70 percent of people with dementia may go missing at least once, with some at risk of going missing multiple times and it is an issue worldwide. Individuals afflicted with dementia tend to go missing more often in areas where the network of roads is dense, disordered, and complicated. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 50 million people across the world have dementia.

Dementia is an irreversible and progressive decline in memory, thinking and ability to perform simple everyday tasks. Other areas that are affected by the condition include calculation, comprehension language, learning capacity, judgment and orientation. One of the first signs of the severity of the syndrome is gradual incapacitation activities such as being able to navigate or being unable to remember names, routes, and other rudimentary information.

An advanced form of Dementia is Alzheimer’s disease which is the most common cause behind the onset of the condition affecting around 60 to 70 percent of patients.