LOS FELIZ—On August 19, the Los Angeles Police Department located a woman who had been missing in the Atwater Village for over a week.

Reina Salvador, 42, was found around 9:15 A.M. at a local hospital and reunited with her family. The original police report stated she had been missing since August 10. The report said:

“Reina was last seen on August 10, 2020, in the 3400 block of Larga Avenue in the City of Los Angeles. She suffers from mental illness and her family is extremely concerned for her safety. Reina is described as a 42-year-old female Asian with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds.”

For ongoing or future missing persons’ cases, LAPD asks to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.