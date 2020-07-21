MISSOURI­─The Missouri couple was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. They were seen in a video pointing guns at protesters when a crowd destroyed their community gate and were walking on the private street in front of their house on June 28.

During several interviews, Mark and Patricia McCloskey said many times that they were trying to protect themselves and their property when the protesters yelled and threatened to break into their house. On July 10, the authorities executed a search warrant and seized Mark McCloskey’s gun.

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis,” said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. She mentioned that the decision of the charges was made after the thorough investigation with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Gardner said that the people of St. Louis have elected her since they want to have equal justice under the law, and she stressed that it is also what she intended to do. “I am open to recommending the McCloskey’s participate in one of my office’s diversion programs that are designed to reduce unnecessary involvement with the courts. I believe this would serve as a fair resolution to this matter.”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s attorney Joel Schwartz said that he supports the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard. “This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats,” Schwartz said in a statement.

“Even worse, the Circuit Attorney’s office has admitted there is a backlog of cases and dozens of homicides that haven’t been prosecuted, yet she has accelerated this case forward,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. He emphasized that Gardner’s inaction is not protecting the neighborhoods in St. Louis she serves. “We must prioritize laws that keep our citizens safe over political motivations. Kim Gardner owes every single family who has had a loved one murdered an explanation on why she has acted on the McCloskey case instead of theirs.”